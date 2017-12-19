Police respond to 2 shootings within blocks of each other

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to two shootings very near to each other, that took place just minutes apart.

At 7:18 p.m., a shooting was called into the 1400 block of Hemlock St. Metrosafe reports one person was shot at that location, then taken to hospital by a private vehicle.

Just moments later, at 7:22 p.m., a call came in of a shooting in the 2800 block of Garland Ave.

Once on scene there, police found a male believed to be in his mid 20's, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police are not saying if these shootings are connected.

No further information is known at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.