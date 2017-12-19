KWC helps fulfill young boy's basketball dream

A special night at the Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) basketball game as they added another player to their roster, but he's only 10-years-old.

The KWC team may already have a full roster, but Tuesday, they added one more special recruit their squad, in a signing, right before the game. 10-year old, Grant Shouse, signed an "unofficial" national letter of intent, with the Panthers and it was all made possible by the non-profit group, Team Impact.

That's because Grant has been battling stage three, Burkitts Lymphoma in his abdomen. He was diagnosed almost two years ago, but after seven to eight months of chemotherapy, the tumor in his belly, has shrunk completely, and he's now in remission from the disease.

Shouse loves basketball, and thanks to Kentucky Wesleyan, Team Impact, and his parent's relationship with head coach Jason Mays, he is now a part of the program.

"I remember when Grant was born, cause I've been friends with his parents for a long time, so again I just think something larger is at work here," Coach Mays explained. "At the end of the day, there's some things that matter way more than basketball, and what grant's went thru, what any child that's had pediatric cancer goes through is way bigger than any single basketball game could ever be."

"For the couple of weeks, gotten to spend some time with the team, within the locker room before a game or two, we've been able to hang out with some of the guys," Tony Shouse, Grant's father, explained. "Today's [Monday] kinda the icing on the cake of all of this, he's just this is all he can talk about.

Shouse says one day, he hopes to play for the Panthers himself.

