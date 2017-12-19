Humana buys share of Kindred at Home healthcare

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Humana and two private-equity firms have purchased Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare for about $4.1 billion dollars.

The move will add home-health and hospice care into Humana's operations.

Humana paid $800 million for a 40% stake in Kindred at Home, which will contain Kindred's 40,000 caregivers who serve about 130,000 patients daily.

"Humana is focused on enhancing our capabilities for care in the home to prioritize patient wellness while delivering high-quality care in a low-cost setting," Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard said in a press release. "This transaction with Kindred underscores the successful and ongoing execution of our strategy by joining with the most geographically diverse home healthcare provider in the country."

Humana will be able to buy the other 60% of Kindred at Home from the private-equity firms over time.

Those firms will operate Kindred's long-term acute care hospitals and their rehabilitation facilities as a separate entity from Kindred at Home.

