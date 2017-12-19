Blue Mountain Capital Management explores purchasing Louisville hospitals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville hospitals could soon be under new ownership.

New York based Blue Mountain Capital Management is exploring purchasing Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehab and Saint Mary's and Elizabeth Hospitals.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Right now they're owned by Kentucky One Health and Catholic Health Initiatives.

The companies just began negotiations.

The process is expected to take several months.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.