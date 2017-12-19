Blue Mountain Capital Management explores purchasing Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Blue Mountain Capital Management explores purchasing Louisville hospitals

(Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News) (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville hospitals could soon be under new ownership.

New York based Blue Mountain Capital Management is exploring purchasing Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehab and Saint Mary's and Elizabeth Hospitals.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

Right now they're owned by Kentucky One Health and Catholic Health Initiatives.

The companies just began negotiations.

The process is expected to take several months.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly