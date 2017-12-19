Golden Alert: Missing woman with autism last seen near Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police need the public's help to find a missing woman who is autistic.

A Golden Alert was issued for Lily Gracial-David.

She is a 21-year-old black woman, 5'5", who weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Gracial-David was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday near 5734 Southern Parkway. That's where Southern Parkway meets New Cut Road, near Iroquois Park.

The Golden Alert did not include what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees her or has any information should immediately call 911.

