Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 29, Dubois 26
Batesville 50, Union Co. 42
Bloomington North 64, Ev. North 61
Bloomington South 62, Bloomfield 33
Center Grove 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 45
Chesterton 63, Hammond Noll 29
Columbia City 46, Wawasee 38
Concord 68, Jimtown 41
Connersville 40, Greenfield 25
DeKalb 53, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
E. Central 48, Jennings Co. 43
Eastern (Greene) 78, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36
Eastern (Pekin) 73, New Washington 35
Eastside 56, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 47
Frankton 86, Wapahani 71
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Adams Central 55
Gary 21st Century 68, Hammond Gavit 54
Greencastle 55, Cascade 39
Greenwood 51, Beech Grove 48
Hanover Central 83, Westville 75
Heritage 58, Churubusco 39
Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Shortridge 44
Indpls International 56, Indiana Deaf 46
Indpls Pike 67, Noblesville 31
Indpls Ritter 54, Decatur Central 53
Jay Co. 42, Winchester 35
LaPorte 66, Lowell 62
Lawrenceburg 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 50
Leo 47, Garrett 24
Manchester 66, Caston 26
Marion 71, Indpls Manual 69
Martinsville 57, Indian Creek 50
Mishawaka 68, Elkhart Central 42
Mississinewa 36, Yorktown 33
Morristown 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 41
Munster 58, Lake Central 54
Orleans 59, Mitchell 48
Prairie Hts. 86, W. Noble 82, OT
Rochester 47, Taylor 43
S. Adams 38, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 37
S. Bend Adams 60, S. Bend Clay 44
S. Bend Riley 72, Plymouth 38
S. Spencer 52, Tecumseh 46
Sheridan 52, N. Montgomery 45
Tippecanoe Valley 72, Culver 56
Traders Point Christian 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 37
Twin Lakes 51, Frontier 38
Western Boone 61, Clinton Central 30
Whiteland 59, Seymour 55
|Gibson County Classic
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Castle 76, Wood Memorial 52
|Pool B
Gibson Southern 46, N. Posey 38
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argos 30, New Prairie 23
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Bloomington North 20
Brownsburg 55, Lawrence Central 44
Brownstown 34, Madison 27
Calumet 53, Hammond Clark 15
Clay City 48, Union (Dugger) 36
Cloverdale 55, Greencastle 35
Columbus East 60, Batesville 39
Columbus North 65, Indpls Attucks 23
Connersville 40, Greenfield 35
Danville 86, Beech Grove 22
Eastern Hancock 41, Cambridge City 20
Elkhart Central 41, Mishawaka 27
Elkhart Memorial 46, Portage 45
Ev. Central 51, Ev. Bosse 27
Fairfield 47, NorthWood 34
Floyd Central 51, Lou. Presentation, Ky. 31
Forest Park 47, Crawford Co. 44
Franklin Central 49, Terre Haute South 29
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 60, Norwell 53
Glenn 55, LaVille 47
Greenwood 64, Indian Creek 52
Huntington North 56, New Castle 40
Indpls Pike 52, Pendleton Hts. 34
Indpls Ritter 53, Decatur Central 49, OT
Jeffersonville 70, Christian Fellowship, Ky. 39
Knox 63, Boone Grove 43
Kouts 40, Hobart 31
Lanesville 55, Cannelton 38
Manchester 58, Caston 18
Monroe Central 65, Madison-Grant 44
Northfield 63, Kokomo 51
Randolph Southern 72, Seton Catholic 15
Riverton Parke 32, N. Putnam 22
Rochester 48, Taylor 36
Rock Creek Academy 55, Cannelton 38
Rushville 62, N. Decatur 31
S. Central (Union Mills) 65, Westville 62
Seeger 45, S. Newton 37
Shenandoah 57, Wes-Del 31
Sheridan 87, Western 31
Speedway 63, Indpls Metro 30
Tri-Central 58, Peru 51
Tri-West 71, Southmont 32
W. Noble 47, Prairie Hts. 22
W. Washington 79, Springs Valley 65
Wabash 40, Southwood 20
Waldron 51, Shelbyville 31
Warsaw 46, Triton 14
Washington 39, Ev. Memorial 37
Westfield 46, Anderson 39
Westview 68, Sturgis, Mich. 20
|Gibson County Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Gibson Southern 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 52
|Pool B
Castle 80, Wood Memorial 30
