Neighbors concerned over Spencer Co. intersection: 'They're drag racing'

Neighbors are concerned about their intersection at US-31 E and Deerwood Drive in Spencer County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

COXS CREEK, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors are concerned about their intersection at US-31 E and Deerwood Drive in Spencer County.

"It's dangerous for us coming or going,” Armie Belanger said. "Whether it's north or south, east or west."

This stretch was a part of a $31 million project making the road wider and straighter.

>> More Spencer County news on wave3.com

Since its reopening in late August, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office has issued at least 150 citations for speeding.

WAVE 3 News caught an officer adding two more tickets to the list Tuesday night.

"You cannot even see the roof of a hood and you better pull out then," Belanger in reference to trying to drive into the intersection. "By the time you get straightened out here, they're on your bumper."

Belanger's fears of a deadly crash became a reality just earlier this month. Two people were killed up the road from his neighborhood's intersection.

"It didn't surprise me one bit," Belanger said.

He and his neighbors have asked the state to post signs marking approaching intersections, and to add a street light.

However, the state believes adding left hand turning lanes will prevent potential rear end crashes.

"They'd have to prove it to me," Belanger said. "It's simple with the traffic coming out of Bardstown. They're drag racing through this intersection. Where are they going to put us a turning lane?"

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man arrested following brief standoff at St. Matthews car dealership

+ Nelson Co. Sheriff retiring

+ Minor injuries reported in Shelby County school bus crash

Currently, the state doesn't have the money for the turning lanes.

Belanger thinks the longer they wait, the closer they are to another tragedy.

"It's going to happen," he said. "It's just a matter of time."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.