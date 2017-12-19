Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 29, Dubois 26

Batesville 50, Union Co. 42

Bellmont 61, Woodlan 57

Bloomington North 64, Ev. North 61

Bloomington South 62, Bloomfield 33

Center Grove 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 45

Chesterton 63, Hammond Noll 29

Columbia City 46, Wawasee 38

Concord 68, Jimtown 41

Connersville 40, Greenfield 25

DeKalb 53, Ft. Wayne Snider 48

E. Central 48, Jennings Co. 43

Eastern (Greene) 78, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36

Eastern (Pekin) 73, New Washington 35

Eastside 56, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 47

Frankton 86, Wapahani 71

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Adams Central 55

Gary 21st Century 68, Hammond Gavit 54

Greencastle 55, Cascade 39

Greenwood 51, Beech Grove 48

Hanover Central 83, Westville 75

Heritage 58, Churubusco 39

Highland 62, Wheeler 56

Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Shortridge 44

Indpls International 56, Indiana Deaf 46

Indpls Pike 67, Noblesville 31

Indpls Ritter 54, Decatur Central 53

Jay Co. 42, Winchester 35

LaPorte 66, Lowell 62

Lawrenceburg 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 50

Leo 47, Garrett 24

Manchester 66, Caston 26

Marion 71, Indpls Manual 69

Martinsville 57, Indian Creek 50

Mishawaka 68, Elkhart Central 42

Mississinewa 36, Yorktown 33

Momence, Ill. 78, N. Newton 61

Morristown 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 41

Munster 58, Lake Central 54

Orleans 59, Mitchell 48

Prairie Hts. 86, W. Noble 82, OT

Rochester 47, Taylor 43

S. Adams 38, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 37

S. Bend Adams 60, S. Bend Clay 44

S. Bend Riley 72, Plymouth 38

S. Spencer 52, Tecumseh 46

Sheridan 52, N. Montgomery 45

Tippecanoe Valley 72, Culver 56

Traders Point Christian 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 37

Twin Lakes 51, Frontier 38

Western Boone 61, Clinton Central 30

Whiteland 59, Seymour 55

Gibson County Classic Pool Play Pool A

Castle 76, Wood Memorial 52

Pool B

Gibson Southern 46, N. Posey 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argos 30, New Prairie 23

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Bloomington North 20

Brownsburg 55, Lawrence Central 44

Brownstown 34, Madison 27

Calumet 53, Hammond Clark 15

Clay City 48, Union (Dugger) 36

Cloverdale 55, Greencastle 35

Columbus East 60, Batesville 39

Columbus North 65, Indpls Attucks 23

Connersville 40, Greenfield 35

Danville 86, Beech Grove 22

Eastern Hancock 41, Cambridge City 20

Elkhart Central 41, Mishawaka 27

Elkhart Memorial 46, Portage 45

Ev. Central 51, Ev. Bosse 27

Fairfield 47, NorthWood 34

Floyd Central 51, Lou. Presentation, Ky. 31

Forest Park 47, Crawford Co. 44

Franklin Central 49, Terre Haute South 29

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 60, Norwell 53

Glenn 55, LaVille 47

Greenwood 64, Indian Creek 52

Huntington North 56, New Castle 40

Indpls Pike 52, Pendleton Hts. 34

Indpls Ritter 53, Decatur Central 49, OT

Jeffersonville 70, Christian Fellowship, Ky. 39

Knox 63, Boone Grove 43

Kouts 40, Hobart 31

Lanesville 55, Cannelton 38

Manchester 58, Caston 18

Monroe Central 65, Madison-Grant 44

Northfield 63, Kokomo 51

Randolph Southern 72, Seton Catholic 15

Rensselaer 63, Lowell 40

Riverton Parke 32, N. Putnam 22

Rochester 48, Taylor 36

Rock Creek Academy 55, Cannelton 38

Rushville 62, N. Decatur 31

S. Central (Union Mills) 65, Westville 62

Seeger 45, S. Newton 37

Shenandoah 57, Wes-Del 31

Sheridan 87, Western 31

Speedway 63, Indpls Metro 30

Tri-Central 58, Peru 51

Tri-West 71, Southmont 32

W. Noble 47, Prairie Hts. 22

W. Washington 79, Springs Valley 65

Wabash 40, Southwood 20

Waldron 51, Shelbyville 31

Warsaw 46, Triton 14

Washington 39, Ev. Memorial 37

Washington Twp. 49, Whiting 43

Westfield 46, Anderson 39

Westview 68, Sturgis, Mich. 20

Gibson County Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Gibson Southern 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 52

Pool B

Castle 80, Wood Memorial 30

