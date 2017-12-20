Judge: Ending program to protect immigrants creates hardship

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge grilled an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday over the Trump administration's justification for ending a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation, saying many people had come to rely on it.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup said many of those protected by former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy faced a "real" and "palpable" hardship from its loss. It gave people the chance to work and made them "contributing, taxpaying members of the economy," he said.

"Isn't that a huge thing to have so many people being a legitimate part of the economy?" the judge said at a court hearing in San Francisco.

Alsup is considering five lawsuits seeking to block President Donald Trump from rescinding DACA, which has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. He also is considering a government request to dismiss the suits.

Alsup questioned whether the administration had conducted a thorough review before rescinding the program.

Brad Rosenberg, a Justice Department attorney, said the administration considered the effects of ending DACA and decided to phase it out over time instead of cutting it immediately.

The department said in court documents that DACA was facing the possibility of an abrupt end by court order, but Alsup was critical of that argument.

The program includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students commonly referred to as "dreamers," based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided similar protections for young immigrants.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that DACA would be phased out, saying Obama had exceeded his authority when he implemented it in 2012.

The move sparked a flurry of lawsuits in different federal courts across the country, including one in New York filed by 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Alsup is considering five different lawsuits, including the one brought by California and three other states and another by the governing board of the University of California school system.

The lawsuits say the decision to end DACA has not been "reasonably explained" and is causing "catastrophic and irreparable harm to DACA recipients" by forcing them to decide whether to leave schools, jobs and even family members in the U.S.

The Trump administration says DACA recipients will be allowed to stay in the U.S. for the remainder of their two-year authorizations. Any recipients whose status was due to expire within six months also got a month to apply for another two-year term.

Alsup had ordered the Trump administration to turn over all emails, letters and other documents it considered in its decision to end DACA, but the U.S. Supreme Court put that order on hold earlier in December.

