Oven-roasted Elf on the Shelf post goes viral

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The holidays can be stressful for parents. Have all the Christmas cards been sent out? Did I buy the right gifts for everyone? Did I remember to move the Elf on the Shelf?

One mom's Facebook post about her Elf on the Shelf mishap is taking the internet by storm.

Brittany Mease posted that she has a love/hate relationship with her kids' elf, Elfis, but she continues the tradition because her kids love it. She got a little bit of a break this year when she told the kids that Elfis had broken his leg and couldn't move for 14 days. But when one of the children noticed that Elfis hadn't moved for more than two weeks, Brittany quickly grabbed the elf and put him out of sight while the kids weren't looking. Unfortunately, out of sight meant in the oven.

All was forgotten until Brittany preheated the oven for dinner and started to smell something strange. Poor Elfis was melted so badly that his head popped off when Brittnay took him out of the oven.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Her son was heartbroken and she posted, "Mom of the year award goes to yours truly."

On the bright side, Brittany's post has been viewed more than 100,000 times and has more than 53,000 comments, and millions of other moms are just glad that it wasn't them.

From Cafemom.com

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.