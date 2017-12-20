The Voice winner announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Season 13 of The Voice is now in the books and we have a winner.

It came down to Tennessee rocker Chloe Kohanski and teen Addison Agen in the final two. But in the end Chloe came out the winner.

Quite a consolation for runner Addison Agen - her Monday performance of "Tennessee Rain" hit number one on iTunes earlier in the day.

Brooke Simpson took third place, with Team Blake's Red Marlow in fourth.

The next edition of The Voice starts the day after the winter Olympics end, on Monday, Feb. 26.

New coach Kelly Clarkson will join Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton in the big red chairs.

