2 dead in Breckinridge Co. shooting

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Breckinridge County.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Centerview-Rough River Road around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Todd Pate.

Police have not released the names of the victims. No suspect information was immediately available.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting.

