Boyfriend, estranged husband killed in domestic dispute in Breckinridge Co.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Breckinridge County.

The shooting was reported 484 Centerview-Rough River Road in Hudson around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Todd Pate.

When Kentucky State Police officials arrived, they found Donny Peek, 60, of Westview, and Jeffrey Moore, 55, of Harned, both dead in the driveway, according to KSP.

Police said late Wednesday that Peek was the live-in boyfriend of Theresa Moore, who lives at the Hudson residence with her son Jonathan Masterson, 28. Peek and Theresa Moore were in a domestic dispute when her estranged husband, Jeffrey Moore, arrived and began to fight Peek, according to a KSP release. Peek then shot Moore.

Police said Masterson attempted to help Moore when Peek allegedly fired a shot at him. Masterson then pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times at Peek, according to the release.

“It’s just a tragedy anytime there’s two people, two lives gone and there’s no good time of the year for this to happen,” Sheriff Pate said. "Sometimes heat of the moment, sometimes some things just happen really quickly before people have time to think.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident, despite a homicide in November. They also said they are familiar with the home and have responded there before but are unable to say in what capacity.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting.

