UPDATE: Police believe 2 dead in Breckinridge Co. shooting may have ties

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Breckinridge County.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Centerview-Rough River Road around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Todd Pate.

Pate said a preliminary investigation revealed the two men may know each other. There were multiple family members and friends at the home when the shooting happened.

“It’s just a tragedy anytime there’s two people, two lives gone and there’s no good time of the year for this to happen,” Pate said. "Sometimes heat of the moment, sometimes some things just happen really quickly before people have time to think.”

Police have not released the names of the victims. Police are not looking for suspects and believe this was an isolated incident, despite a homicide in November. Police said they are familiar with the home and have responded there before but are unable to say in what capacity.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting.

