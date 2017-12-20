Darlene Love and Anna Kendrick join Jimmy Fallon and The Roots f - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Darlene Love and Anna Kendrick join Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a Christmas classic on classroom instruments

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Jimmy Fallon, Anna Kendrick, Darlene Love and The Roots sang "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" accompanied by classroom instruments.

From Monday night's "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

