Churchill Downs to break ground on historical wagering machine facility

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Churchill Downs will unveil the name of Louisville's historical wagering machine facility as it breaks ground today.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill's request to make a $60 million investment to add the wagering machines to its old Trackside facility on Poplar Level Road in June. Historical wagering will not be available at Churchill's main facility.

Historical wagering is also known as instant racing. It's pretty similar to a slot machine, where bettors wager on a previously decided horse race. A player makes his pick before the race is revealed, so it's more of a luck game than skill.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

