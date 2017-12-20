December 20, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

December 20, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Jill's Wish

The mission of Jill's Wish is to provide assistance to those with breast cancer so they don't have to worry and instead, focus their time and energy on family, friends, treatment and recovery. Jill's Wish is expanding to offer more resources like finding rides to cancer treatment appointments, to the grocery store, help finding a handyman for work around their homes etc. For more information visit JillsWish.org.

UAW 862 Boxes of Love Event

4th Street Live!
Thursday 10am - 2pm 
Building and labeling 1,300 Boxes 
Friday, 5am – 11am 
Stocking  and loading 1,300 boxes 
uaw862.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly