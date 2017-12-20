December 20, 2017

Jill's Wish

The mission of Jill's Wish is to provide assistance to those with breast cancer so they don't have to worry and instead, focus their time and energy on family, friends, treatment and recovery. Jill's Wish is expanding to offer more resources like finding rides to cancer treatment appointments, to the grocery store, help finding a handyman for work around their homes etc. For more information visit JillsWish.org.

UAW 862 Boxes of Love Event

4th Street Live!

Thursday 10am - 2pm

Building and labeling 1,300 Boxes

Friday, 5am – 11am

Stocking and loading 1,300 boxes

uaw862.org

