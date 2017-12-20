Overturned semi closes KY 56 in McLean Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Overturned semi closes KY 56 in McLean Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

An overturned semi blocking a roadway in McLean County.

Dispatchers say KY 56 W is closed between Beech Grove and the Webster Co. line. 

There's no word on how long the road will be closed, or if anyone was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly