5-year-old Chicago boy shot in 2016 shoots himself in hand

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting last year has accidentally shot himself in the hand.
Police say the latest shooting happened Tuesday night at a home on the city's South Side. Investigators are trying to determine how Kavan Collins got the handgun and are questioning a man who was in the home at the time of the shooting.
In June 2016, the then-4-year-old Kavan was shot in the jaw while walking with his mother and others. A bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the face and another shattered a window and pierced a wall before it struck a 28-year-old woman.
The Chicago Tribune reports that police said neither the boy nor the woman was the intended target.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
