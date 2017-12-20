KSP arrest Calloway Co. man on child sexual exploitation charges

The Kentucky State Police arrested a Calloway County man on child sexual exploitation charges.

On Tuesday, December 19, Kentucky State Police arrested 22-year-old Ronald C. Dieck on charges related to the distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Dieck was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The branch began the investigation after discovering Dieck sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant on Dieck's residence was carried out on Dec. 19.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Dieck is charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

