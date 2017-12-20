Police: Man found behind Peddlers Mall died of multiple gunshot wounds

His body was discovered behind the Peddlers Mall in Lakeshore Plaza around 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – The man who was found dead behind a business in Elizabethtown has been identified.

Anthony Gullotto, 26, of Radcliff, was discovered behind the Peddlers Mall in Lakeshore Plaza around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy revealed Gullotto died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Elizabethtown Police Department officer John Thomas.

No suspect information has been released in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125.

