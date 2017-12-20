Colorado man arrested after offering weed for sheriff's SUV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man landed in jail after offering to trade illegal homegrown marijuana for an SUV listed on Craigslist - a vehicle that happened to be owned by a sheriff.
The Gazette reports that Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell recently received a text from a 39-year-old Vail man offering to buy his SUV.
The man sent photos of the product, and Mikesell says he showed the texts to detectives. A meet up was scheduled in Woodland Park in late November.
The man and a 41-year-old woman arrived for the swap and were arrested. Authorities say they found about 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of illegal marijuana in the duo's car.
The man and woman were charged with possession with intent to sell.
Mikesell says he won't relist the SUV on Craigslist.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A wildfire in Southern California has driven thousands of people out of their homes for days and sometimes weeks.More >>
A wildfire in Southern California has driven thousands of people out of their homes for days and sometimes weeks.More >>
Alexa MacPherson, who says she was a victim of clergy sex abuse for six years as a small child, says she won't be mourning Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston who died early WednesdayMore >>
Alexa MacPherson, who says she was a victim of clergy sex abuse for six years as a small child, says she won't be mourning Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston who died early WednesdayMore >>
There's a collision coming in California legal pot market: big operators facing off against boutique growers and sellersMore >>
There's a collision coming in California legal pot market: big operators facing off against boutique growers and sellersMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>