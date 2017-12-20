Giants acquire Evan Longoria, cash from Rays for 4 players

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants acquired infielder Evan Longoria and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for outfielder Denard Span, infielder Christian Arroyo and two minor league pitchers.
The 32-year-old Longoria leaves Tampa as the longest-tenured player in franchise history, after spending nearly 10 seasons in a Rays uniform. He is the club's all-time leader with 1,435 games played, 261 home runs and 892 RBIs. Of the 30 postseason games in Rays history, all 30 have featured Longoria starting at third base.
Longoria hit .261 with 20 homers and 86 RBIs last season. He is expected to fill a significant void for San Francisco at third. Longoria has played at least 156 games in each of the past five seasons. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2008 and won three Gold Gloves.
The 33-year-old Span has hit .283 with 60 homers and 432 RBIs over 10 years in the majors. He led the Giants last season with 73 runs scored despite a stint on the 10-day disabled list. He previously played for the Nationals and the Twins.
Arroyo is one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects. San Francisco also is sending right-hander Stephen Woods and left-hander Matt Krook to Tampa.
