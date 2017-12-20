Window washing Santa spreads holiday cheer

Santa and his elves went to new heights to spread holiday cheer to families in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Santa and his elves went to new heights to spread holiday cheer to families in downtown Louisville.

Saint Nick was spotted cleaning windows at Norton Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

“They are ecstatic – you should see their faces light up when they see us drop down in front of them. It is a truly amazing thing to witness,” Santa said of the people inside.

Santa and his crew said they wanted to spread love and cheer.



