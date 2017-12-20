Woman who caused fiance's kayaking death is leaving prison

GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) - A 37-year-old woman convicted of causing her fiance's drowning death during a kayak outing on the Hudson River is being released from prison.

Angelika Graswald, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide over the summer for the death of 46-year-old Vincent Viafore and was sentenced in November to 16 months to four years in prison. She has been in jail since her April 2015 arrest, which counted toward her time served.

Graswald and Viafore went kayaking on a choppy Hudson River in April 2015. Prosecutors said Viafore's kayak started sinking after Graswald secretly removed a drain plug.

State corrections spokesman Thomas Mailey says Graswald is being conditionally released from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility on Thursday. Prosecutors have said she could face deportation to her native Latvia after her 16-month parole.

