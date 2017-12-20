ALDI recalls apples due to possible listeria

The apples were sold in stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina. (Source: FlickrCommons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – ALDI has issued a voluntary recall for multiple types of apples due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The apples were sold in stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina beginning on Dec. 13, according to ALDI.

The following apples are being recalled:

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

Customers who are affected can return the apples to ALDI for a full refund. Customers with questions are asked to call Jack Brown Produce Inc. at (616) 887-9568.

