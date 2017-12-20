Judge orders home incarceration for St. Matthews standoff suspect

The red pickup crashed into a new Audi on the dealership lot. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who caused a brief standoff at a St. Matthews auto dealership has been placed into the Home Incarceration Program.

Vincent Ray Simmons, 68, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, harassment, trafficking in meth, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2017 Roundup

The incident that led to Simmons arrest happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Bluegrass Audi dealership on Bowling Blvd. in St. Matthews. A woman who noticed Simmons in a red Ford Ranger pickup following her car pulled into a parking lot in an attempt to get away from him. When Simmons continued to follow her, she drove into the service area of the dealership to get help.

St. Matthews police say Simmons pulled around the building and revved the engine. When an employee asked Simmons if he needed help, Simmons rolled up his window and locked the doors of the truck. Police tried to talk with Simmons using a public address system, but Simmons continued to rev the engine.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Man faces numerous charges following crash, arrest at St. Matthews car dealership

When police finally flattened the rear tires and broke out a window to reach Simmons, he gunned the engine crashing his truck into a 2018 Audi Q7 valued at $71,500. Both the Audi and Simmons' truck sustained heavy front end damage.

After Simmons was removed from the truck and placed under arrest, officers found a large baggie with 34.4 grams of suspected crystal meth.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man found behind Peddlers Mall died of multiple gunshot wounds

+ 2 dead in Breckinridge Co. shooting

+ Neighbors concerned over Spencer Co. intersection

During his arraignment, Simmons' wife told Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty that she believed her husband had accidentally overdosed on anti-rejection medication he takes following a kidney transplant. Mrs. Simmons said her husband undergoes monthly blood tests as part of his post-transplant treatment and has never tested positive for unprescribed narcotics.

Over the objections of the Jefferson County Attorney's Office, Delahanty ordered Simmons to be placed on home incarceration with releases for medical appointments only. A public defender was appointed to represent him.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.