Judge orders home incarceration for St. Matthews standoff suspect

Vincent Ray Simmons, 68, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, harassment, trafficking in meth, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.More >>
Vincent Ray Simmons, 68, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, harassment, trafficking in meth, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.More >>
The apples were sold in stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina beginning on Dec. 13, according to ALDI.More >>
The apples were sold in stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina beginning on Dec. 13, according to ALDI.More >>
Santa and his elves went to new heights to spread holiday cheer to families in downtown Louisville.More >>
Santa and his elves went to new heights to spread holiday cheer to families in downtown Louisville.More >>
The man who was found dead behind a business in Elizabethtown has been identified.More >>
The man who was found dead behind a business in Elizabethtown has been identified.More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill's request to make a $60 million investment to add the wagering machines to its old Trackside facility on Poplar Level Road in June.More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill's request to make a $60 million investment to add the wagering machines to its old Trackside facility on Poplar Level Road in June.More >>