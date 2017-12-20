Majority of top prospects capitalize on early signing period

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
The relevance of the traditional National Signing Day in early February may have just taken a major hit.
Under a policy that took effect this year, high school seniors could sign letters of intent during an early signing period that began Wednesday and runs through Friday.
The vast majority decided they didn't want to wait: Of the nation's top 25 prospects in a composite ranking of recruiting sites from 247Sports only a handful are delaying their decisions to February.
Clemson signed two of the nation's top three overall prospects in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Xavier Thomas. The top previously uncommitted prospect to announce his decision Wednesday was defensive end Micah Parsons, who chose Penn State.
