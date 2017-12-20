US 60 partially blocked in Livingston Co., KY

US 60 is partially blocked at the KY 137/River Road intersection in Livingston County by a downed utility line.

This is near the 14 mile marker between Smithland and Burna.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are on site to slow traffic and flag trucks through the area on the shoulder.

Delays are possible as crews will have to replace the utility pole at some point this afternoon.

