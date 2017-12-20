UC Health security guard hospitalized after Avondale shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A UC Health security guard was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting in Avondale.

Cincinnati police responded to the 3200 block of Burnet Avenue around 2 p.m. The incident was described originally as a possible active shooter situation, and Burnet Avenue was shut down in the area of Martin Luther King Drive East and Reading Road.

Shortly thereafter, police said the scene had been stabilized.

The security officer has been taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, adding the suspect has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

