UC Health security guard hospitalized after Avondale shooting

A UC Health security guard was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting in Avondale.

Cincinnati police responded to the 3200 block of Burnet Avenue around 2 p.m. The incident was described originally as a possible active shooter situation, and Burnet Avenue was shut down in the area of Martin Luther King Drive East and Reading Road.

Shortly thereafter, police said the scene had been stabilized.

The security officer has been taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, adding the suspect has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TRAFFIC UPDATE - Police activity on Burnet Ave. is impacting patient and family access to Burnet Campus. Our main garage is only accessible from the North at this time. Families who cannot get through on Burnet take Harvey or Vine north to Erkenbrecher then Burnet into our drive. — Cincinnati Childrens (@CincyChildrens) December 20, 2017

