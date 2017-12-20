LMPD detective dies following treatment for medical condition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer has died following treatment for a medical condition.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad released a statement about the passing of Detective Paul Oliver, 29, on Wednesday.

"It is with profound sadness that I must announce the passing of one of Louisville’s finest. Detective Paul Oliver, of the First Division, passed away this morning due to complications following treatment for a medical condition. Detective Oliver had selflessly served his community since June of 2013. During his time on the police department; he touched the lives of many throughout this community as a patrol officer, and recently as a division detective. Paul will be dearly missed by his family, his colleagues, and the community he served. LMPD and the Oliver family are deeply touched by the outpouring of concern and support from the community, and we ask you to keep detective Oliver’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

LMPD has not publicly released the medical condition that the officer was suffering from.

