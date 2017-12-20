LMPD detective dies following treatment for medical condition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Detective was remembered on Thursday by his loved ones and his extended family-- his fellow officers.

Paul Oliver died Wednesday due to complications following treatment for a medical condition, LMPD confirmed. He was just 29 years old.

Oliver had recently gotten married in February.

A benefit account has been set up to help his family with burial costs.

"Katie will not receive the benefits, if it were to be an in line of duty death. So she will not receive the benefits that most accompany with a police officer's death," LMPD Sergeant Mindy Vance said. "So she will be left behind with some substantial funeral expenses and some other expenses that she'll have to deal with by herself."

Anyone who wishes to help can donate to the Paul Oliver benefit account at any of the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union or the Jefferson County Federal Credit Unions. Donations are also being accepted through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

The LMPD confirmed on Friday that those who would like to donate may do so in person, send the donation by mail or place the donation in the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union night drop box.

All the money from the account will go towards helping Oliver's family, the LMPD said.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad released a statement about the passing of Detective Oliver,

"It is with profound sadness that I must announce the passing of one of Louisville’s finest. Detective Paul Oliver, of the First Division, passed away this morning due to complications following treatment for a medical condition. Detective Oliver had selflessly served his community since June of 2013. During his time on the police department; he touched the lives of many throughout this community as a patrol officer, and recently as a division detective. Paul will be dearly missed by his family, his colleagues, and the community he served. LMPD and the Oliver family are deeply touched by the outpouring of concern and support from the community, and we ask you to keep detective Oliver’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

LMPD has not publicly released the medical condition that the officer was suffering from.

