Greenville man jailed on drug charges

GREENVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

A Greenville man is in jail on drug charges.

Kentucky State Police say they pulled 53-year-old Michael Eddings over for speeding last night.  

Troopers say Eddings was under the influence of a controlled substance and had meth, marijuana, pills, and cash in the vehicle.  

He's facing several charges, including trafficking in meth, marijuana, and a controlled substance.  

