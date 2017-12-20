Chicago sports franchises team up to tackle violence in city

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's major sports franchises are teaming up to tackle violence in the city.
Baseball's White Sox and Cubs, the NFL's Bears, NBA's Bulls and NHL's Blackhawks announced Wednesday they are forming the Chicago Sports Alliance and donating a total of $1 million in one-time grants to three programs addressing violence.
The money will go to Choose 2 Change, a mentoring program aiming to reduce violence among youth in the city's rough Englewood neighborhood; training analysts who work with the Chicago Police Department to develop strategies to reduce crime in the city's most violent areas; and the University of Chicago's crime lab to measure the impact of the teams' effort.
The franchises will also continue their own charitable work.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,.More >>
Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,.More >>
Alexa MacPherson, who says she was a victim of clergy sex abuse for six years as a small child, says she won't be mourning Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston who died early WednesdayMore >>
Alexa MacPherson, who says she was a victim of clergy sex abuse for six years as a small child, says she won't be mourning Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston who died early WednesdayMore >>
There's a collision coming in California legal pot market: big operators facing off against boutique growers and sellersMore >>
There's a collision coming in California legal pot market: big operators facing off against boutique growers and sellersMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new yearMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Republicans catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House; Senate approval expected, but logistical misstep means House must vote one more timeMore >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since Scott replaced him in "All the Money in the World."More >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>