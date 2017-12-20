New councilman avoids firing from JCPS teaching job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro councilman who was facing termination from his job as a middle school teacher says he has reached a settlement to keep his job

Under the settlement agreement, Vitalis Lanshima said he agreed to forgo the Tribunal Hearing and the Jefferson County Board of Education has rescinded his termination letter

"This is a welcomed development," Lanshima said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to positively impact the lives of my students as we prepare them to become productive members of society. District 21 deserves fresh and renewed leadership, and that is what I pledge to provide residents of the district."

Lanshima also thanked the Jefferson County Teachers Association saying that "It would have been expensive and practically impossible for me to be given due process."

Lanshima said he will return to work as special education instructor no later than January 3, 2018.

