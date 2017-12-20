Board extends Paducah City Manager's employment

At a meeting on Dec. 19, the Paducah Board of Commissioners extended City Manager Jeff Pederson's employment agreement through May 15, 2018.

Pederson had been asked in Nov. 2017 to resign.

“I am pleased to continue my service with the City of Paducah and am committed to working with the Board and department directors in navigating through the upcoming budget challenges," said Peterson. "Even though we are facing a $2.3 million burden due to the pension crisis, we are dedicated to providing exemplary core services and organizational advancement.”

Pederson began his employment as Paducah’s City Manager in December 2010.

