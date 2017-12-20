Murray State football signs 8 on Early Signing Day

Racers Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart says eight student-athletes have committed to Murray State on Dec. 20.
Stewart Nets Eight On Early Signing Day https://t.co/ONUEVSJug7— Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) December 20, 2017
Six of the eight are junior college transfers and the other two are from high school.
Click here to read more about the signees.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.