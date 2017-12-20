2017 Indiana Class 5A All-State Team

By The Associated Press



INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - CLASS 5A

OFFENSE

QB_Josh Major, 5-10, 170, Sr., Columbus East

RB_Jamon Hogan, 5-7, 160, Sr., Columbus East

RB_Markese Stepp, 6-0, 2-5, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral

RB_Tyrone Tracy, 6-0, 185, Sr., Decatur Central

WR_Keyshawn McGill, 6-1, 160, Sr., Michigan City

WR_Jacob Luedeman, 6-1, 160, Sr., Indianapolis Roncalli

TE_Carter Herrin, 6-7, 228, Sr., Terre Haute South

OL_Emil Ekiyor, 6-4, 339, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral

OL_Jaylen Turner, 6-5, 293, Sr., Indianapolis Tech

OL_Austin Keele, 6-1, 255, Jr., New Palestine

OL_Marc Sciutto, 5-11, 240, Sr., Columbus East

OL_Bennett Clark, 6-6, 265, Sr., Zionsville

K_Chris Freeman, 6-1, 165, So., Zionsville

DEFENSE

DL_Brian Fuller, 5-11, 230, Sr., Zionsville

DL_Javias Gray, 5-10, 265, Jr., Kokomo

DL_Jason Cundiff, 6-0, 190, Sr., Floyd Central

LB_Hugh Davis, 6-1, 215, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral

LB_Cade Morgan, 6-1, 200, Sr., Indianapolis Roncalli

LB_Walter Foster, 5-11, 185, Sr., McCutcheon

LB_Jackson Barrow, 6-1, 215, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral

LB_Butch Knox, 5-11, 175, Sr., Harrison (West Lafayette)

DB_Quantrell Porter, 6-1, 175, Sr., Bloomington South

DB_Luke Cameron, 6-1, 210, Sr., Kokomo

DB_Ethan Summa, 6-2, 185, Sr., Columbus East

DB_Larry Tracy, 5-11, 175, Jr., Decatur Central

P_Josh Gorball, 6-1, 200, Sr., Concord

HONORABLE MENTION

QB_Bryce Jefferson, Decatur Central; Ray McCall, Bedford North Lawrence; Mike McCullough, Michigan City; Zach Neligh, New Palestine; Kyle Wade, Kokomo.

RB_Dawson Anderson, Plainfield; Luke Canfield, New Palestine; Dawson Dahnke, Harrison (West Lafayette); Ryan Hammond, Whiteland; Shawn Hapenny, Terre Haute North; Jack Perkins, Kokomo; Darquan Richardson, New Albany.

WR_Nathan Barrett, Terre Haute North; Tommy Fossett, Zionsville; Tre Gray, South Bend Adams; Triston Wilkinson, Castle.

OL_Carl Adindu, Munster; Zach Clark, Columbus East; Riley Edgerton, Martinsville; Grant Magnuson, Concord; Nathen Pine, Kokomo; Brandon Seibert, LaPorte; Jack Sherman, Terre Haute North; Roman Weber, Bedford North Lawrence; Steven Worlds, Goshen.

TE_Tyler Thomas, Columbus East.

K_Cole Hussung, Floyd Central; Merrick Strykowski, Indianapolis Roncalli; Sam Thomasson, Columbus East.

DL_Landan Burton, New Palestine; John Harris, Indianapolis Roncalli; Ty Henderson, Columbus East; Sam Lewis, Bloomington South; Nick Robbin, McCutcheon; Logan Robinson, New Palestine; Chamaar Smith, Decatur Central; Christian Vasquez, Michigan City.

LB_JP Clark, Zionsville; Clayton Coll, Franklin; Angelo Cooper, Terre Haute North; Keon Dillon, Harrison (West Lafayette); Brian Fuller, Zionsville; Noah Hurlock, Kokomo; Nash Murphy, Columbus East; Keynon Sholty, Terre Haute South; Josh Stevens, McCutcheon; Chase Triplett, Michigan City.

DB_Jase Dressler, Terre Haute South; Phillip King, Bloomington South; Mason Kaletha, Michigan City; Ryker Large, New Palestine; Nick Nelson, Zionsville; Bo Sanders, Indianapolis Cathedral.

P_Spencer Downhour, Franklin; Tyler Silvia, Indianapolis Cathedral./

