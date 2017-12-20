New Louisville Metro public works building opens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders were on hand Wednesday morning to cut the ribbon on the city's new Public Works Operations Center.

The new $4.5 million facility at 3507 Newburg Road replaces the outdated Central District facility of the Roads and Operations Division of Public Works. It also brings the Signs and Markings team and Electrical Maintenance storage onto one single site.

"These developments are using our city resources much more efficiently, both for public works and our animal services," Mayor Fischer said. "With the technology upgrade here we're going to have better and faster information to our citizens on when the snow and ice is removed from our roads. So it should be an upgrade to everyone's quality of life."

The six-acre Operations Center includes a 1,400 square foot building, a storage building and yard, along with a salt dome that can house 5,000 tons of road salt - two tons more than the old one it is replacing.

