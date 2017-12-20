Nicasio, Mariners finalize $17M, 2-year deal

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Juan Nicasio throws a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Reliever Juan ...

SEATTLE (AP) - Reliever Juan Nicasio has finalized a $17 million, two-year contract with the Mariners that gives Seattle another hard-throwing arm out of its bullpen.

Nicasio gets a $500,000 signing bonus and salaries of $7.5 million next year and $9 million in 2019. He can earn an additional $3.5 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished.

Seattle announced the deal Tuesday after Nicasio successfully completed a physical. The deal was agreed to during the winter meetings last week in Florida.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Nicasio had a 2.61 ERA in 76 games last season, when he set a career high for appearances and tied for the NL lead.

He spent most of the season with Pittsburgh before two games with Philadelphia and nine with St. Louis. Nicasio was 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and four saves with the Cardinals.

Nicasio started his big league career with Colorado and pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. After struggling earlier in his career, Nicasio has a 2.70 ERA in his past 99 relief appearances.

He would get $125,000 each or 20 and 25 games finished, $250,000 for 30 and $050,000 apiece for 35 and each additional five through 60.

