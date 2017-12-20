Brown School holds interviews for security monitor position

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A downtown Jefferson County public school is on the search for its next security monitor.

The Brown School held interviews for that position today. School officials said its previous security monitor was promoted.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

The main job of the school security monitor is to build relationships with students.

The school says it hopes to make an offer for that job within the next few days.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.