Revenue reported from tolling, changes coming for drivers

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Centerview-Rough River Road around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Todd Pate.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Centerview-Rough River Road around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Todd Pate.More >>
Tolling on the Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln and the Lewis and Clark Bridges began Dec. 30, 2016. RiverLink announced they're making changes, some sooner than others.More >>
Tolling on the Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln and the Lewis and Clark Bridges began Dec. 30, 2016. RiverLink announced they're making changes, some sooner than others.More >>
It started around 6:43 p.m. in the 800 block of River Crest Court, according to MetroSafe.More >>
It started around 6:43 p.m. in the 800 block of River Crest Court, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The Greater Clark County Schools plans to build the school next to the Nachand Fieldhouse.More >>
The Greater Clark County Schools plans to build the school next to the Nachand Fieldhouse.More >>
A Louisville Metro councilman who faced termination from his job as a middle school teacher says he reached a settlement to keep his job.More >>
A Louisville Metro councilman who faced termination from his job as a middle school teacher says he reached a settlement to keep his job.More >>