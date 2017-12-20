IU signs 23

INDIANA SIGNS TWENTY-THREE DURING EARLY SIGNING PERIOD



BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced today the signing of 23 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Hoosiers in 2018. Today opened college football’s early signing period, which will run through Friday, Dec. 22.

IU signed 12 defensive players, eight offensive players, two athletes and one kicker. Indiana added five defensive backs, four defensive linemen and three linebackers on defense, and two offensive linemen, two tight ends, two wide receivers, one quarterback and one running back on offense.

Players signed from 10 different states, including five from Florida, four from Illinois, four from Tennessee, three from Indiana, two from Georgia, and one each from Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Defensive lineman James Head Jr. (Miami, Fla./Southridge H.S.), wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt (Cordova, Tenn./Cordova H.S.), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Bay Tech H.S.) and running back Ronnie Walker Jr. (Hopewell, Va./Hopewell H.S.) will enroll in spring semester classes and participate in practice.

The Hoosiers signing class currently ranks 33rd nationally in Rivals team rankings. IU will close out its class during National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Below is a list of Indiana’s early signing period signees:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School/Last School

Matt Bjorson (b-YOR-sun) TE 6-3 225 Hinsdale, Ill./Hinsdale Central H.S.

Charles Campbell K 5-9 180 Jackson, Tenn./University School of Jackson

Aaron Casey LB 6-2 215 Douglasville, Ga./Alexander H.S.

James Head Jr. DL 6-5 232 Miami, Fla./Southridge H.S.

Jacolby Hewitt WR 6-1 210 Cordova, Tenn./Cordova H.S.

TJ Ivy TE 6-5 227 Chicago, Ill./Marist H.S.

Cam Jones LB 6-3 215 Memphis, Tenn./Saint Benedict at Auburndale H.S.

Shamar Jones (shuh-mar) DL 6-1 271 Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown H.S.

Jordan Jusevitch (juice-a-vitch) DB 6-1 190 Lowell, Ind./Lowell H.S.

Nick Marozas (ma-row-zis) OL 6-5 271 Chicago, Ill./Brother Rice H.S.

Miles Marshall WR 6-4 210 Lilburn, Ga./Parkview H.S.

Devon Matthews (Devin) DB 6-2 203 Jacksonville, Fla./Ribault H.S.

Gavin McCabe DL 6-4 255 Oak Lawn, Ill./Marist H.S.

Micah McFadden LB 6-2 225 Tampa, Fla./Plant H.S.

Madison Norris DL 6-5 200 Indianapolis, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern H.S.

Michael Penix Jr. (PEN-icks) QB 6-3 205 Tampa, Fla./Tampa Bay Tech H.S.

Noah Pierre DB 5-11 185 Hialeah, Fla./Champagnat Catholic School

Aidan Rafferty (A-den raf-ur-tee) OL 6-6 271 Kensington, Md./Gonzaga College H.S.

Elijah Rodgers DB 6-1 175 Blacksburg, S.C./Blacksburg H.S.

Stevie Scott ATH 6-2 235 Syracuse, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy

Reese Taylor ATH 5-11 175 Indianapolis, Ind./Ben Davis H.S.

Ronnie Walker Jr. RB 5-11 198 Hopewell, Va./Hopewell H.S.

Jaylin Williams DB 6-0 180 Memphis, Tenn./Germantown H.S.

Matt Bjorson

TE • 6-3, 225

Hinsdale, Ill./Hinsdale Central H.S.

Prep/Personal: Tight end for head coach Dan Hartman at Hinsdale Central High School ... 2017 all-state selection and the West Suburban Silver Offensive Player of the Year ... two-time all-area and all-conference honoree ... closed his career with 51 receptions for 822 yards and 12 touchdowns ... made 25 catches for 411 yards and eight TDs as a senior ... led Hinsdale Central to an undefeated regular season and a conference championship in 2016 ... ranked the No. 21 hybrid tight end nationally and the No. 18 prospect in Illinois by ESPN ... three-year football and two-year track and field letterwinner ... parents are Sherri and Kris Bjorson ... Kris was a four-year starting tight end at the University of Cincinnati (1989-92) ... Matthew Joseph Bjorson was born on Feb. 4, 2000.

Charles Campbell

K • 5-9, 180

Jackson, Tenn./University School of Jackson

Prep/Personal: Kicker and punter for head coach Michael Stroup at University School of Jackson ... 2017 Tennessee Mr. Football finalist (kicker) ... three-time district kicker of the year and two time all-state selection ... U.S. Army All-American invited to the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl ... 2017 Underclassman Challenge Field Goal Champion and 2016 Midwest Showcase Field Goal Champion ... carded 237 career points with a long field goal of 50 yards ... recorded a career-long punt of 61 yards and landed 12 inside the 20-yard line as a senior ... 2015 first team Kohl’s All-American ... ranked the No. 5 kicker nationally by Rivals and the No. 31 prospect in Tennessee by ESPN ... all-state soccer standout.

Aaron Casey

LB • 6-2, 215

Douglasville, Ga./Alexander H.S.

Prep/Personal: Linebacker and safety for head coach Matthew Combs at Alexander High School ... team captain and all-region honoree ... posted 225 tackles, 175 solo, nine interceptions, 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career ... as a senior, averaged 10.9 stops per game and made 120 overall, 84 solo, with five INTs and five PBUs ... collected 84 tackles in addition to three picks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2016 ... ranked the No. 76 outside linebacker nationally by ESPN and the No. 83 prospect in Georgia by Rivals ... also lettered in basketball and soccer ... honored as a scholar-athlete ... parents are Dawn and Uliton Casey ... Aaron Bashawn Casey was born on June 12, 2000.

James Head Jr.

DL • 6-5, 232

Miami, Fla./Southridge H.S.

IU: Head will enroll in 2018 spring classes and participate in practice.

Prep/Personal: Defensive lineman for head coach Billy Rolle at Southridge High School ... team captain, two-time all-county selection and three-year starter ... finished his career with 250 tackles, 47.0 for loss and 45.0 sacks ... added seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one interception, nine pass breakups and three blocked field goals ... led the team to the 2016 Class 8A state title ... posted 85 tackles and 19 sacks as Southridge recorded 10 shutouts on the year ... teammate of fellow signee defensive lineman Randy Charlton ... ranked the No. 25 strong-side defensive end nationally by 247Sports ... picked IU over Michigan State, Mississippi State and Oregon ... three-year football letterwinner ... parents are Shuanita Head and James Head Sr. ... born on Dec. 3, 1999, James Allen Head Jr. intends to study sport marketing and management.

Jacolby Hewitt

WR • 6-1, 210

Cordova, Tenn./Cordova H.S.

IU: Hewitt will enroll in 2018 spring classes and participate in practice.

Prep/Personal: Wide receiver for head coach Anthony Jones at Cordova High School ... 2017 all-state selection ... made 54 receptions for 1,070 yards (19.8 average) with 14 touchdowns as a senior ... averaged 97.3 yards per game ... finished with 1,413 all-purpose yards (285 kick return, 58 rush) ... leading receiver in the 2017 East-West All-Star Classic ... hauled in 33 passes for 694 yards and seven TDs as a junior ... ranked the No. 29 in prospect in Tennessee by ESPN.

TJ Ivy

TE • 6-5, 227

Chicago, Ill./Marist H.S.

Prep/Personal: Tight end for head coach Ron Dawczak at Marist High School ... all-state and all-conference honoree ... caught 57 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns over his final two seasons ... led Marist to its first undefeated regular season (2017), two conference championships and a state runner-up finish (2015) ... teammate of fellow signee defensive lineman Gavin McCabe ... ranked the No. 35 tight end nationally by ESPN and the No. 25 prospect in Illinois by Rivals ... three-year football letterwinner ... also lettered in wrestling and track and field ... parents are Nicole and Turon Ivy ... born on April 26, 2000, Turon Marcel Ivy Jr. intends to study business and sport marketing.

Cam Jones

LB • 6-3, 215

Memphis, Tenn./Saint Benedict at Auburndale H.S.

Prep/Personal: Linebacker and wide receiver for head coach John Cooley at Saint Benedict at Auburndale High School ... two-time all-state, three-time all-region and two-time team most valuable player ... 2017 team captain and four-year starter led the team in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, receptions, rushing yardage, all-purpose yardage and touchdowns as a junior and senior ... topped the team in interceptions as a freshman (4) and sophomore (6) ... four-time team special teams player of the year ... played in the 2017 East-West All-Star Classic and led the West in stops ... over his final two seasons, made 160 tackles, 60.0 for loss, 34.0 sacks, five INTs, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries ... added 3,678 all-purpose yards (1,534 receiving, 1,049 rushing, 496 punt return, 436 kick return, 163 interception) with 32 TDs (15 receiving, 12 rushing, 4 punt, 1 interception) ... led Saint Benedict to the most wins in program history in 2017 ... ranked the No. 83 athlete nationally by 247Sports and the No. 24 prospect in Tennessee by Rivals ... four-year football and two-year track and field letterwinner ... participated in 100-plus hours of community service ... parents are Diane and Herbert Jones ... born on Oct. 21, 1999, Cameron Jones intends to study sport marketing and management or psychology.

Shamar Jones

DL • 6-1, 271

Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown H.S.

Prep/Personal: Defensive lineman for head coach Tony Penna Jr. at Greater Johnstown High School ... 4A all-state, All-Western Pennsylvania and all-area selection ... named to the U-19 National Team ... played in the 2017 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium ... finished his career with 244 tackles, 34.5 for loss, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, one blocked field goal and three touchdowns ... posted 83 stops, 10.0 for loss, with two sacks, one pick-6 and two fumble recoveries as a senior ... tallied 98 tackles, 19.0 for loss, 6.5 sacks, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, one blocked field goal and two pass breakups his junior campaign ... led team to back-to-back district championships ... ranked the No. 90 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 27 prospect in Pennsylvania by ESPN ... picked IU over Wake Forest ... three-year football letterwinner ... also lettered in basketball and track and field ... parents are Capricea Roebuck and Darnell Jones ... uncles Artrell (Bengals, Panthers, Patriots) and Andrew (Bengals, Browns) Hawkins played in the NFL ... Shamar Rakim Jones was born on April 23, 2000.

Jordan Jusevitch

DB • 6-1, 190

Lowell, Ind./Lowell H.S.

Prep/Personal: Defensive back for head coach Keith Kilmer at Lowell High School ... one of three finalists for 2017 Indiana Mr. Football honors ... Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Top 50 selection in 2016 and 2017 ... three-

time IFCA first team all-state (2015-17) ... 2016 and 2017 Northwest Times and Northwest Post-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year ... four-time, first team all-conference honoree is the program’s all-time tackles and interceptions leader ... finished his career with 416 stops, 251 solo, 19.0 for loss, three sacks, 18 INTs, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals ... added 937 rushing, 906 receiving, 584 kick return and 503 punt return yards ... totaled 3,233 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns (18 rush, 8 receiving, 3 interception, 3 punt return, 2 kick return) ... invited to play in the 2017 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium ... led Lowell to a 14-1 record and the 2017 Class 4A state championship game ... reached 100 tackles for the third straight year with 109, seven for loss, with seven picks (1 TD), two forced fumbles, 159 punt return yards (2 TDs) and 136 kick return yards (1 TD) ... pulled in 28 balls for 503 yards (18.0 average) and a pair of scores, carried the ball 94 times for 412 yards (4.4) and nine touchdowns, and recorded 1,370 all-purpose yards ... Lowell won four sectional and two regional championships during his career ... first commit in the signing class ... ranked the No. 92 safety nationally by ESPN and the No. 16 prospect in Indiana by Rivals ... four-year football and track and field letterwinner ... two-year basketball letterwinner ... parents are Amy and Chris Jusevitch ... born on May 28, 1999, Jordan Christopher Jusevitch intends to study sport marketing and management.

Nick Marozas

OL • 6-5, 271

Chicago, Ill./Brother Rice H.S.

Prep/Personal: Offensive lineman for head coach Brian Badke at Brother Rice High School ... four-year starter on the offensive line collected All-Catholic League honors ... three-year captain and 2017 offensive most valuable player ... team averaged 47.2 points per game in 2016 and finished rated in the top 10 nationally ... ranked the No. 80 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 15 prospect in Illinois by ESPN ... four-year football, two-year basketball and one-year rugby letterwinner ... earned the program’s top community service award ... parents are Kelly and Mike Marozas ... born on Feb. 27, 2000, Nicholas Joseph Marozas intends to study sport marketing and management.

Miles Marshall

WR • 6-4, 210

Lilburn, Ga./Parkview H.S.

Prep/Personal: Wide receiver for head coach Eric Godfree at Parkview High School ... two-time all-region and all-county selection ... set five school receiving records ... made 73 receptions for 1,118 yards and 15 touchdowns, all single-season Parkview marks ... averaged 86.0 yards per game and 15.3 yards per catch ... caught 47 balls for 773 yards (16.4 average) with nine TDs in 2016 ... ranked the No. 84 prospect in Georgia by Rivals.

Devon Matthews

DB • 6-2, 203

Jacksonville, Fla./Ribault H.S.

Prep/Personal: Defensive back for head coach Kelvin Smith at Ribault High School ... Times-Union Super 24 and All-Gateway Conference selections ... made 60 tackles with six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and seven pass breakups as a senior ... ranked the No. 74 cornerback nationally by ESPN and the No. 92 safety nationally by 247Sports ... two-year football and two-year basketball letterwinner ... earned the nickname “Monster” as an 8-year old defensive end when he knocked a quarterback’s helmet off on a sack ... parents are the late John Matthews, and Monique and Jotham (stepfather) Patrick ... born on Dec. 29, 1999, Devon Jordan Matthews intends to study sports medicine.

Gavin McCabe

DL • 6-4, 255

Oak Lawn, Ill./Marist H.S.

Prep/Personal: Defensive lineman for head coach Ron Dawczak at Marist High School ... first team all-state, first team all-area, East Suburban Catholic Conference (ESCC) Defensive Most Valuable Player and two-time All-ESCC honoree ... team captain and most valuable player closed his career with 136 tackles, 21.0 for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries ... led Marist to its first undefeated regular season (2017), two conference championships and a state runner-up finish (2015) ... teammate of fellow signee tight end TJ Ivy ... ranked the No. 40 strong-side defensive end nationally and the No. 17 prospect in Illinois by Rivals ... picked IU over Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa State ... three-year football letterwinner ... also a wrestling and baseball standout ... parents are Nancy and Scott McCabe ... born on Sept. 12, 1999, Gavin McCabe intends to study business.

Micah McFadden

LB • 6-2, 225

Tampa, Fla./Plant H.S.

Prep/Personal: Linebacker for head coach Robert Weiner at Plant High School ... 2017 FACA Player of the Year and first team All-Western Conference selection ... posted 211 tackles (program record), 124 solo, 39.0 for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a senior ... rushed for four touchdowns ... owns the school single-game tackles record (23) ... Plant reached the 2016 7A state championship game and reached the semis in 2017... earned first team all-state, all-county and all-conference honors his junior campaign ... collected 116 stops, 60 solo, 45.0 for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four pass breakups ... teammate of IU linebacker Thomas Allen, defensive back Juwan Burgess and wide receiver Whop Philyor ... ranked the No. 93 outside linebacker nationally by ESPN ... three-year football letterwinner ... parents are Deborah and Douglas McFadden ... born on Jan. 3, 2000, Micah Robert McFadden intends to study business finance.

Madison Norris

DL • 6-5, 200

Indianapolis, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern H.S.

Prep/Personal: Defensive lineman for head coach Scott May at Hamilton Southeastern High School ... two-time Indiana Football Coaches Association all-state ... Indiana Mr. Football candidate was a two-time Indianapolis Star Super Team and two-time all-county selection ... invited to the 2017 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl ... over his final two seasons, posted 105 tackles, 63 solo, 11.0 for loss, two sacks, 22 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery (TD) ... team won one sectional championship to go along with two county and two conference titles in his career ... teammate of IU offensive lineman Sam Garvin ... ranked the No. 34 weak-side defensive end nationally by Rivals and the No. 4 prospect in Indiana by ESPN ... picked IU over Missouri, Purdue and Tennessee ... three-year football and four-year track and field letterwinner ... won the conference title in the 110-meter hurdles and advanced to state in 2017 ... parents are Lacrecia and Chris Norris ... born on Dec. 28, 1999, Madison Norris intends to study computer science.

Michael Penix Jr.

QB • 6-3, 205

Tampa, Fla./Tampa Bay Tech H.S.

IU: Penix will enroll in 2018 spring classes and participate in practice.

Prep/Personal: Quarterback for head coach Jayson Roberts at Tampa Bay Technical High School ... the left-hander threw 61 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his two years as a starter (24 games) ... team captain added 16 TDs on the ground ... passed for 2,165 yards with 30 scores, five INTs and a 114.2 quarterback rating as a senior ... rushed for 449 yards on 37 carries (12.1 average) with 10 touchdowns ... recorded two 100-yard games ... 2016 Tampa Bay Times All-Hillsborough County selection ... threw for 2,078 yards with 31 TDs, only one interception and a 117.2 rating ... averaged 7.1 yards per rush and posted 200 yards and six TDs ... ranked the No. 13 pro-style quarterback nationally and the No. 54 prospect in Florida by Rivals ... center fielder on the baseball team ... jumped 22 feet in the long jump and tallied a time of 22.8 in the 200-meter dash.

Noah Pierre

DB • 5-11, 185

Hialeah, Fla./Champagnat Catholic School

Prep/Personal: Defensive back for head coach Dennis Marroquin at Champagnat Catholic School ... collected 45 tackles, 30 solo, five for loss, a team-high four interceptions (110 yards), two forced fumbles and nine pass breakups as a senior

... returned one INT and one punt for a touchdown ... team captured the 2017 FHSAA 2A state championship, the first in program history ... picked off three passes and forced one fumble his junior campaign.

Aidan Rafferty

OL • 6-6, 271

Kensington, Md./Gonzaga College H.S.

Prep/Personal: Offensive lineman for head coach Randy Trivers at Gonzaga College High School ... earned first team Washington Post All-Met honors as a senior ... two-time all-conference selection led Gonzaga to the 2017 conference final and an 8-4 record ... ranked the No. 39 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 3 prospect in Washington, D.C. by Rivals ... two-year football letterwinner ... one-year basketball and track and field letterwinner ... parents are Michele and Patrick Rafferty ... born on March 8, 1999, Aidan Michael Rafferty intends to study business.

Elijah Rodgers

DB • 6-1, 175

Blacksburg, S.C./Blacksburg H.S.

Prep/Personal: Defensive back and quarterback for head coach Drew Chisholm at Blacksburg High School ... two-time all-state and three time all-region selection ... 2017 Upstate AA Defensive Back of the Year ... passed for 866 yards and 14 touchdowns ... rushed for 534 yards with five TDs ... played in the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas ... posted 20 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and three blocked punts in 2016 ... ranked the No. 21 prospect in South Carolina by Rivals.

Stevie Scott

ATH • 6-2, 235

Syracuse, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy

Prep/Personal: Running back and linebacker for head coach Casey Brown at Christian Brothers Academy ... 2016 all-state and All-Central New York selection ... injury limited him to three games in 2017 ... rushed for 2,500 yards and 42 touchdowns over his sophomore and junior seasons ... as a junior, carried the ball 135 times for 1,418 yards (10.5 average) with 21 TDs ... recorded seven 100-yard games ... ranked the No. 89 running back nationally by 247Sports and the No. 12 prospect in New York by Rivals.

Reese Taylor

ATH • 5-11, 175

Indianapolis, Ind./Ben Davis H.S.

Prep/Personal: Quarterback for head coach Mike Kirschner at Ben Davis High School ... 2017 Indiana Mr. Football ... Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Top 50 selection in 2016 and 2017 ... two-time IFCA first team all-state (2016-17) ... named to the 2017 Indianapolis Star Super Team after he led Ben Davis to a state title, a perfect 14-0 season and a No. 5 national ranking ... completed 215-of-296 (72.6 percent) for 3,150 yards and a program record 40 touchdowns ... rushed for 802 yards and 15 TDs ... set records for the most passing yards (340), passing scores (6), the longest passing touchdown (64 yards) and the longest rushing TD (76 yards) in the state championship game (63-14 win) ... team’s offense averaged 47.4 points and 501.0 yards per game ... broke the Ben Davis career marks with 7,631 passing yards and 79 passing scores on 568-of-828 (68.6) ... rushed for 2,077 yards on 374 attempts (5.5 average) and 45 touchdowns ... collected single-game school records in passing TDs (6) and rushing scores (5) ... teammate of IU defensive lineman LeShaun Minor Jr. ... ranked the No. 44 athlete nationally by 247Sports and the No. 5 prospect in Indiana by ESPN.

Ronnie Walker Jr.

RB • 5-11, 198

Hopewell, Va./Hopewell H.S.

IU: Walker will enroll in 2018 spring classes and participate in practice.

Prep/Personal: Running back for head coach Ricky Irby at Hopewell High School ... two time all-state and all-region selection led Hopewell to the 2017 state title ... rushed for 1,344 yards on 216 carries (6.2 average) with 19 touchdowns ... averaged 89.6 yards per game ... added 100 receiving yards and one score ... posted 122 yards on the ground with three TDs in the state semifinal game ... named the 2016 Region 3A East Player of the Year and the Conference 26 Player of the Year ... carried the ball 250 times for 2,011 yards (8.0) with 25 touchdowns in 14 games (143.6 per game) ... ranked the No. 21 running back nationally by 247Sports and the No. 6 prospect in Virginia by ESPN ... qualified for regionals in the 100-meter dash and the shot put.

Jaylin Williams

DB • 6-0, 180

Memphis, Tenn./Germantown H.S.

Prep/Personal: Defensive back and wide receiver for head coach Chris Smith at Germantown High School ... 2017 Tennessee Mr. Football finalist (cornerback) and all-state selection ... 6A All-Region Most Valuable Player, 6A All-Region Offensive Player of the Year and all-region selection at defensive back, wide receiver and kick returner ... in his two seasons at Germantown, posted 132 tackles, seven interceptions (2 pick-6s), four forced fumbles and 23 pass breakups ... caught 92 passes for 1,968 yards and 22 touchdowns ... averaged 152.0 total yards per game ... 2017 team went 10-0 in the regular season, finished No. 4 in the state and captured the school’s first regional title since 2003 ... played in the 2017 East-West All-Star Classic ... spent his freshman and sophomore years at Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas ... ranked the No. 70 cornerback nationally and the No. 26 prospect in Tennessee by 247Sports ... three-year football and three-year track and field letterwinner ... nicknamed J-Will ... wears No. 23 in remembrance of a friend he played pee-wee football with who passed away from leukemia ... parents are Fredrick and Roshunda Smith ... born on Feb. 26, 2000, Jaylin Alexander Williams intends to study political science or sport marketing and management.