UofL football signs 20

Louisville Football Signs 20 Student-Athletes During the Early Signing Period

The Cardinals add 11 players from the Sunshine State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino welcomed 20 student-athletes on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

This group is comprised of players from just five different states and features 12 defensive players, seven on offense, and one athlete.

The state of Florida topped today’s list with 11 signees, followed by six from Georgia, and single signees from Washington, Indiana, and Alabama.

Offensively, Louisville brings in four wide receivers and one offensive lineman, tight end and quarterback. On the defensive side, the Cardinals welcome three defensive backs, linebackers, defensive tackles, and defensive ends to go along with one athlete.

The current early signing period concludes on Friday, Dec. 22. The traditional National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Yasir Abdullah | LB | 6-1 | 205 | Miramar, Fla. | Carol City

Three-star prospect from Miami Carol City … FHSAA Class-6A state champion … tabbed the No. 134 player in the state of Florida … accounted for over 20 sacks in his career and 137 tackles … known for being a physical and hard-hitting player … team Captain and three-year starter… also played as a wide receiver on offense … has been timed at 10.5 seconds in 100m and 21.2 in the 200m … chose Louisville over Miami, LSU, Purdue, Syracuse, USF and Wake Forest … His father, Xavier McCray, played at Florida and his mother is Rafena Abdullah.

Tutu Atwell Jr. | WR | 5-9 | 155 | Miami, Fla. | Northwestern

Attended Miami Northwestern High under coach Max Edwards … four-year starter at Northwestern High … recipient of the Miami-Dade County Player of the Year … named a three-star recruit and respectfully known as one of the top players in Florida … guided Northwestern to the FHSAA 6A state championship … dual-threat quarterback with great athleticism and speed … passed for over 4,000 yards in his career, while running for over 1,500 yards … chose Louisville over offers from Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, Florida International, Illinois, Marshall, South Florida, UAB, McNeese State, Northern Colorado, Georgia State, Toledo, and Valdosta State … father, Chatarius Atwell, played wide receiver at Minnesota and his mother is La’Kia Firsher … pursuing a major in graphic design/architecture.

Adonis Boone | OL | 6-5 | 278 | Daytona Beach, Fla. | Mainland

Attended Mainland High … three-star prospect from 247 Sports … highly rated player in the state of Florida … tabbed one of the-best offensive line recruits nationally … recorded 35 pancake blocks during his senior season … a two-time lineman of the year selection … recipient of the academic specialists award for receiving a 3.0 GPA or higher … chose Louisville over offers from UCF, UAF, Connecticut, FIU, Missouri, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Oregon, Troy, East Carolina, Kansas and Memphis…son of Andra Gittens and Jeffrey Boone.

Mike Boykin | SDE | 6-6 | 285 | Carrollton, Ga. | Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Signed with Louisville originally out of high school … attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College … made 15 solo tackles … averaged 2.0 tackles per game… appeared in six games for the Bulldogs … attended Carrollton High in Georgia under coach Sean Calhoun … earned all-state and All-America honors ... was an Atlanta-Journal Constitution selection ... notched 34 tackles and seven sacks as a senior ... recorded a tackle in the Georgia Junior Bowl as part of Team Commitment … multi-sport athlete at Carrollton, playing power forward on both the freshman and junior varsity basketball teams … received the No. 45 strong side defensive end ranking, No. 262 regional rank, and No. 51 Georgia ranking by ESPN … received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, and Ohio State among others … son of Morianna Boykin.



Dejmi Dumervil-Jean | DT | 6-5 |357 | Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. | St. Thomas Aquinas

Attended St. Thomas Aquinas … Offensive-Defensive All-American … is a teammate of fellow signee Trenell Troutman … rated the No. 47 DT by 247Sports … nephew of All-American and current San Francisco 49er Elvis Dumervil, who played at UofL from 2002-05 … played on the offensive and defensive lines … finished career with 73 tackles and 2.0 sacks … registered 55 tackles, averaging 6.1 tackles per game as a senior … had six tackles as St. Thomas Aquinas beat West Broward 38-7 in the Class 7-A playoffs … credited with 18 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss as a junior … chose Louisville over Rutgers, Michigan State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Illinois, Maryland, Syracuse, and Mississippi State … son of Michele Jean and Emaine Dumervil.

Thurman Geathers | DE | 6-3 | 225 | Acworth, Ga. | North Cobb

Played for Shane Queen at North Cobb High … rated a three-start prospect and the No. 73 defensive end nationally by ESPN … rated the No. 79 player in the state … three-star prospect by 247Sports … tabbed as the No. 67 player in Georgia and the No. 42 weakside defensive end … recorded 10 tackles and three sacks versus Etowah to earn defensive player of the week accolades … named all-GACA first team defense … led North Cobb in sacks … was named preseason Class 7-A all-state … finished his junior year with 77 tackles and 15 sacks … named honorable mention all-state … team reached the quarterfinals of the 7-A state playoffs … voted to the Atlanta Journal Constitution All-Cobb County team … voted to the MDJ all-county first team … named to the all-region squad … invited to play in the Rising Senior game … defense allowed just 17.0 per game … voted the CCTDC Defensive Lineman of the Year … committed to Louisville in August … his uncle, Jumpy Geathers, played for the Atlanta Falcons … chose Louisville over Arkansas, Arkansas State, Indiana, Kansas State, Maryland, Marshall, Minnesota, NC State, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, TCU, and USF … son of Danika and Thurman Geathers.



Jared Goldwire | DT | 6-7 | 280 | Kent, Wash. | Kentwood HS/Fort Scott CC

Attended Kentwood High School coached by Michael Bush … attended Fort Scott Community College coached by Curtis Horton … named a three-star recruit by 247 Sports following community college and a two-star recruit by Rivals coming out of high school … ranked by 247 Sports as No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 33 overall player in 2018 recruiting class … ranked No. 8 in state of Washington … committed to UTEP out of high school … played in eight games for Fort Scott CC in 2016 … assisted in 29 tackles … tallied 17 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks … received offers from Louisville, Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and TCU…son of Isan and Itssia Goldwire.

Hassan Hall | ATH | 6-0 | 205 | Atlanta, Ga. | Maynard Jackson

Three-star athlete according to ESPN from Maynard Jackson High … listed as the 45th-best running back nationally … played running back and safety in high school … finished senior season with 93 carries for 728 yards rushing, an average of 7.8 yards per carry, and five touchdowns … on defense, he made 98 tackles, logged three interceptions, and 10 fumble recoveries that season … chose Louisville over offers from Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Navy, and Syracuse.

Jatavious Harris | WR | 6-1 | 185 | Milledgeville, Ga. | Baldwin

Attended Baldwin High … three-star prospect by 247 Sports … rated the No. 82 wide receiver and the No. 53 prospect in Georgia … rated by Rivals as the No. 51 player in the state and the No. 90 wide receiver … selected first team 4-A all-state … former Tennessee commitment … chose Louisville over Florida, Duke, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Purdue, Oklahoma State, NC State, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Miami, Pittsburgh, Maryland, East Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky … son of Shemeka and Cedeki Harris.

Quen Head | LB | 6-2 | 215 | Forsyth, Ga. | Hutchinson CC

Attended Hutchinson Community College last season … three-star recruit … ranked as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 20 player in the state of Georgia … rated the No. 89 player nationally … played in all 12 games … finished third on the team with 62 tackles … credited with 3.0 sacks … ended the year second on the team with 13.5 tackles for loss … totaled one interception …

chose Louisville over Washington State, Memphis, Utah, Bowling Green and Arkansas State … son of Quentin Davis and Kenyatta Head.

Robert Hicks | ILB | 6-0 | 237 | Miami, Fla. | Miami Central

Attended Miami Central High coached by Roland Smith … state champion linebacker that was named a three-star recruit by Rivals.com and a four-star recruit by ESPN ... ranked as the No. 4 inside linebacker on ESPN’s Top 300 linebackers and 194th on ESPN’s Top 300 overall … ranked as one of the top linebackers in the Florida … played in the Under Armour All-America Game … named one of the top 10 seniors in the 2017 ESPN Top 63 … received offers from Louisville, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, and Tennessee among others … plans to study criminal justice … son of Kerissa Bradwell.

Jarrett Jackson | DE | 6-5 | 260 | Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Palm Beach Gardens

Attended Palm Beach Gardens High coached by Billy Clark … Offensive-Defensive All-American … named a three-star recruit across all recruiting outlets … ranked No. 56 on ESPN’s Top 300 defensive linemen …ranked the nation’s No. 28 strong side defensive end by Scout.com … rated by Rivals as the No. 42 strong side defensive end and one of the top defensive lineman in Florida … selected first team all-county … his uncle, Reggie Jackson, is a Hall of Famer and one of the best linebackers to play the game … received offers from Louisville, South Carolina, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others … son of Charlayne Jackson and Jeffrey Jackson.

Chandler Jones | CB | 5-11 | 173 | Miami, Fla. | Central

Attended Miami Central High coached by Roland Smith … named a three-star recruit by 247sports.com and a four-star recruit by ESPN … ranked No. 67 in Florida … ranked No. 42 on ESPN’s Top 300 cornerbacks … played in the Under Armour All-America Game … considered as one of the best defensive backs in the Florida … received offers from Louisville, NC State, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Mississippi State, UCF, Yale, and Columbia among others … plans to major in business, with a focus in entrepreneurship … son of Cedric Mitchell and Nadia Jones.

Tyler Harrell | WR | 6-0 | 165 | Miami, Fla. | Christopher Columbus

Four-star recruit according to ESPN at Christopher Columbus High, the same school that produced former running back Brandon Radcliff … is the 53rd-best receiver nationally in ESPN’s rankings … ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash … clocked a 10.37 in the 100m dash in the Florida state finals … helped high school win a pair of FHSAA Class-4A championships in the spring of 2016 … was offered a track and field scholarship to Miami … chose Louisville over football offers from UCF, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, and Wake Forest … son of Floravia Fogle.

Nigel Kilby | TE | 6-8 | 250 | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Garden City CC

Transferred from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, where he played one year … competed in 12 games at Garden City and was selected first team all-conference … caught 43 passes for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns … named a first team All-American by NJCAA … had a breakout performance against Hutchinson Community College, totaling 10 catches for 115 yards and three scores … signed with Eastern Michigan in the 2015 class and immediately redshirted … caught 34 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and helped the team to its first bowl game since 1987 … named the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week in October 2016 … played high school football, basketball, and soccer in Indiana at Fort Wayne Northrup … played for head coach Jason Doerffler … two-time varsity letterwinner in football and basketball … son of Lindsay Gooden and Ben Kilby.

Allen Love | DT | 6-2 | 275 | Birmingham, Ala. | Huffman

Rated the No. 54 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 27 prospect in the state of Alabama … earned all-state honors … selected as the team’s most valuable player … was named to participate in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game … three-star recruit by Rivals.com … ranked as the No. 18 player in the state and the No. 30 defensive tackle by Rivals … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN … finished his senior campaign with 60 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss … former Ole Miss commit … chose Louisville over Mississippi, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan State, NC State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCF, UAB, Tulane, and Toledo… son of Manessa and Allen Love Sr.



Telly Plummer | DB | 6-0 | 185 | Riverdale, Ga. | Langston Hughes

Rated the No. 62 cornerback nationally, No. 65 overall player in Georgia at Langston Hughes High according to Rivals.com … three-star recruit according to ESPN … in three years at the varsity level, amassed 98 tackles … as a junior, made 36 tackles, including two for loss, and had seven pass breakups … chose Louisville after offers from UCF, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia … son of Tywanna and Kendrick Wade.

Marcus Riley | WR | 5-10 | 170 | Tallahassee, Fla. | Rickards

Attended Rickards High and played for Quintin Lewis … ranked as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and a four star on ESPN … rated as the No. 20 athlete and the No. 67 player in Florida … team captain … threw for over 3,500 yards in his career … ran for 150 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run, and threw for 170 yards in a game versus Madison County … earned second team all-state honors … accounted for 556 yards versus Godby (316 passing, 219 rushing and 21 receiving ) and seven touchdowns … tossed four first-half touchdowns and rushed for an 86-yard score … played quarterback as a sophomore and a senior … voted second team all-state as a sophomore … attended the same high school as former Louisville running back and current assistant coach Kolby Smith … chose Louisville over UCF, USF, Southern Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida State, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Florida … son of Morris Riley.

Jordan Travis | QB | 6-3 | 185 | West Palm Beach, Fla. | The Benjamin School

Dual-threat quarterback from The Benjamin School that was named the 2017 FHSAA Class 3-A Player of the Year … voted the Palm Beach Player of the Year at the Lou Groza Awards banquet in December 2017 … selected a finalist for the 2017 Florida Dairy Farmers’ Mr. Football Award … three-star prospect by ESPN and ranked as the 25th-best quarterback in the class of 2018 … led high school to the Class 3-A regional finals in 2017 after completing 130-of-213 passes for 2,190 yards and 24 touchdowns … rushed for 905 yards and 16 touchdowns on 70 carries … as a junior in 2016, threw for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 384 yards and 11 scores … was chosen as the conference’s offensive player of the year that season … clocked a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash … chose Louisville over offers from Baylor, UCF, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Florida State and South Florida … has a brother, Devon Travis, who plays baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays … son of Tammy and Tony Travis.

Trenell Troutman | S | 5-11 | 190 | Miami, Fla. | St. Thomas Aquinas

One of the highest rated players in the class … played for Roger Harriott at St. Thomas Aquinas … state champion and Offensive-Defensive All-American … four-star prospect by 247 Sports … rated the No. 24 safety and the No. 52 player in the state … team finished at 10-3 … lost to Venice in the state semifinals … picked off a pass in the regional final versus Doral Academy … helped team to the 2016 state title … chose Louisville over Baylor, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pitt, Rutgers, and Syracuse … son of Rohani Brown.

