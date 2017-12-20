Christmas wish comes true for disabled Louisville veteran

Gatz said he uses gardening as a tool to cope with his PTSD. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

John Gatz served more than 25 years in the Kentucky National Guard. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Christmas wish was granted for a disabled Louisville veteran on Wednesday.

John Gatz served more than 25 years in the Kentucky National Guard. Gatz, who suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, turned to gardening for comfort and solace.

Wednesday, he was presented with a fully functioning greenhouse, thanks to the veteran-focused charity Soldier's Wish. The organization's mission is "to identify unmet needs of veterans of military service regardless of branch or rank and identify or provide resources to meet those needs," according to their website.

Gatz told WAVE 3 News he was humbled by the gift.

"It's just kind of overwhelming," Gatz said. "I guess you can say shock."

He went on to discuss how gardening helps with his disorder.

"I have post traumatic stress disorder and its a very good thing to help alleviate those symptoms."

Local businesses Mulch Company of Kentucky, Starview Nursery, and Prestige Electric donated their time and manpower to build the greenhouse.

