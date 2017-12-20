Christmas wish comes true for disabled Louisville veteran

The Greater Clark County Schools plans to build the school next to the Nachand Fieldhouse.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 400 block of Centerview-Rough River Road around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff Todd Pate.More >>
A Louisville Metro councilman who faced termination from his job as a middle school teacher says he reached a settlement to keep his job.More >>
John Gatz served more than 25 years in the Kentucky National Guard. Gatz, who suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, turned to gardening for comfort and solace.More >>
The Brown School held interviews for that position because its previous security monitor was promoted.More >>
