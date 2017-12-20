Site selected for new elementary school in Jeffersonville

The new school is expected to be open for the 2019-2020 school year. (Source: Greater Clark County Schools)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County Schools has picked a location in downtown Jeffersonville for the district's new elementary school.

GCCS plans to put the new building near the courthouse off East Court Avenue, next to the Nachand Fieldhouse.

Superintendent Andy Melin said the plan is to build the school for 550 students and that students from Maple and Spring Hill schools will be brought in when finished.

"It's a great location," Melin said. "It would also accommodate future growth within the downtown Jeffersonville area as the city expands."

The district is hoping to keep the cost under $15 million. Melin said they'll be making their recommendation to the board at its meeting January 23.

If the new school plan is approved the hope is to start the project in mid-March with the goal of opening the school for the 2019-2020 school year.



