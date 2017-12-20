$22 million renovations begin for 3 Greater Clark County schools

Construction at Northaven will be done June 30. Charlestown and River Valley are expected to finish later in 2018. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The kids are gone but there's still work being done inside classrooms. Greater Clark County School District has started its renovation project for three schools.

Crews at Northaven Elementary are working to expand the current building in Jeffersonville. They're altering some classrooms and adding others in part of the school.

Now that kids are gone for break, crews are getting to work. They put down the new edges of Northaven on Wednesday. The added classrooms and the construction inside the school steers away from an open-classroom area concept to a more traditional classroom style.

Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Andy Melin said the $22 million project eases the growing enrollment, but its main focus is improving safety and security in the classrooms of children.

"Because all three of those buildings were what was called 'open concept,' and open concept means there were very few walls and doors separating classrooms," Melin said. "So, not only was that a big safety concern in today's world unfortunately, but it's also very distracting."

Northaven Elementary, as well as Charlestown Middle and River Valley Middle, will be renovated in the project. The construction at Northaven will be done June 30. Charlestown and River Valley will wrap up at the end of 2018.

Melin said the new classrooms will help with the growing population. He also said the district will need to anticipate for future growth of their facilities over the next five to ten years as the region continues to grow.

