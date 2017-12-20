Fire reported at apartment complex off Mellwood Ave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are fighting a fire at an apartment complex off Mellwood Avenue.

It started around 6:43 p.m. in the 800 block of River Crest Drive, according to MetroSafe. That is across from Champions Park, near the Ohio River in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.