Officials: Unattended grill causes fire at apartment complex off Mellwood Ave

The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of River Crest Court. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cause of a fire at an apartment complex off Mellwood Avenue is believed to be a barbeque grill left unattended, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue.

It started around 6:37 p.m. in the 800 block of River Crest Court, according to MetroSafe. That is across from Champions Park, near the Ohio River in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke when they arrived. It was later determined that the fire started when burning embers from a second floor barbeque grill fell to a first floor apartment, according to LFD.

Everyone was able to get out safely, according to MetroSafe. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

It took firefighters 24 minutes to control the fire, according to LFD.

