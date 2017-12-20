Academy Sports partners with Cards Football to gift bikes, helmets to local kids

The kids were selected based on their academic performance and perfect attendance. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

2016 Heisman winner Lamar Jackson got in on the bike giveaway fun on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Going to school paid off in a big way for 100 WAVE Country students.

Students with perfect attendance and good academic performance and behavior earned a free helmet and bike on Wednesday, courtesy of Academy Sports. The Louisville stop at Southwick Community Center is just one of 115 separate donation events in 16 states this year.

The donation program is now in it's 16th year. This year, members of the University of Louisville football team were on hand to help give away the bikes.

"I just love to see all the smiles on the kids faces, you know," Reggie Bonnafon, Wide Receiver for UofL, said. "It's a great opportunity. I thought back to when I was these kids age. To have something like this would have been amazing. So to have the opportunity to be out here with my teammates, it's, it's a great feeling."

In all, Academy Sports will give away 5,100 bikes across the country this December.

